Throwback Thursday: 9NEWS' past coverage of presidents

This Throwback Thursday, Next is looking at presidents past, considering the comments we're getting suggesting that we're talking about President Trump differently.

Steve Staeger went digging through our archives for some perspective, and found two old newscasts from this day after President Obama's inauguration, and this day after president Regan's inauguration.

When President Obama was sworn in, and the country was recovering from the late 2000s financial crisis. On the first days of President Reagan's administration, the Iran Hostage Crisis had just ended.

The hostages were released the day of the inauguration, including one man from Colorado, Sgt William Gallegos.

On January 26, then 9NEWS reporter Rick Sallenger did a story from Washington, where Gallegos' parents visited their recently released son.

