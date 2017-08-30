Tortured in Iraq, refugee now stitches together his American Dream in Denver

Mu

DENVER - He believes in what this country has to offer.

An Iraqi who worked as a personal trainer for the U.S. military, Mu was tortured in his home country and disabled permanently. He manged to escape, and settle in Denver.

Now he's taking a shot at the American Dream to support his family, and all he wanted to get started was a sewing machine.

Next's visual producer Cody Broadway tells Mu's story in the video above.

