Tortured in Iraq, refugee now stitches together his American Dream in Denver

He talks about working as a personal trainer with the U.S. military in Iraq - and the abuse he faced from his fellow countrymen.

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 9:20 PM. MDT August 30, 2017

DENVER - He believes in what this country has to offer. 

An Iraqi who worked as a personal trainer for the U.S. military, Mu was tortured in his home country and disabled permanently. He manged to escape, and settle in Denver.

Now he's taking a shot at the American Dream to support his family, and all he wanted to get started was a sewing machine. 

Next's visual producer Cody Broadway tells Mu's story in the video above.

