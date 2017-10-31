Tragic Halloween pumpkin fails that deserve participation trophies

(Getty Images, Paul Sands)

DENVER - TRICK OR TREAT, Colorado!

Sometimes your holiday plans just don't work out the way you think they will, and we here at Next love to embrace *real life.* Not your ~Instagram~ life.

And so today, Halloween, we celebrate your pumpkin fails.

If you can laugh at yourself, send your fail our way: next@9news.com.

This one from 5-year-old Jordan in Westminster, courtesy of his mom, Chelsea

"Forgot to buy pumpkins so she improvised with an apple ... Glowstick used instead of candle." (Courtesy: Michelle Marshall)

"A deer ate my pumpkin." (Courtesy Josh Piquard; pumpkin belongs to his son, Ian.)

This was supposed to be Tower Bridge in London. (Courtesy: Corey Stopperan)

"Ruthless squirrels ripped Toothless' face off long before Halloween. RIP." (Courtesy: Abby Quinn)

"The squirrels ate this one before Halloween. It was a Day of the Dead skull." (Courtesy: Lawrence Valdez)

No idea what this was supposed to be. (Courtesy: Paul Sands)

These ones shriveled up since they were first cut. Now they look like 2 old men. (Courtesy: Mandi Land)

Intricate design carved too early (Courtesy: Jenna Schrader Schaeffer)

