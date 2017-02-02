KUSA
Close

Train station for G-line opens in Arvada with no train to fill it

Next with Kyle Clark. 9NEWS @ 6. 2/2/2017

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 10:01 PM. MST February 02, 2017

ARVADA, COLO. - RTD opened a new train station in Arvada on Thursday.

It's a great looking station. It's just missing a train.

The G-Line to Arvada hasn't opened as scheduled. The line isn't even in the testing phase because of the lingering problems with the A-Line "train to the plane."

RTD told us here on Next that they hope to have the G Line running by the end of the year.

RELATED: RTD addresses 'misinformation' involving A-line

RELATED: RTD wants to open G-line in 2017

The City of Arvada says people can use the new parking at the Old Town Hub for downtown traffic.

The construction for the "Olde Town Hub" began in November of 2013.

It was a $36 million project.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories