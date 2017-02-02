Train station for G-line opens in Arvada with no train to fill it

ARVADA, COLO. - RTD opened a new train station in Arvada on Thursday.

It's a great looking station. It's just missing a train.

The G-Line to Arvada hasn't opened as scheduled. The line isn't even in the testing phase because of the lingering problems with the A-Line "train to the plane."

RTD told us here on Next that they hope to have the G Line running by the end of the year.

The City of Arvada says people can use the new parking at the Old Town Hub for downtown traffic.

The construction for the "Olde Town Hub" began in November of 2013.

It was a $36 million project.

