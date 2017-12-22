Treat your ears to this love song for Denver, in all its 70s glory

Viewer Kristy Stearns found a copy of an old 9NEWS original record.

On this Throwback Thursday, we kick it back to 1976.

It was Colorado's centennial year, and 9NEWS released an official song of the city called "Denver, City in the Sky."

Next viewer Kristy Stearns turned us on to this, and we are so thankful. It's as deliciously cringe-worthy as you'd expect for a city's pride anthem from the 70s to be.

Take a listen to the full thing here:

The song was written and performed by a man named Michael Crowley. Crowley died in 2001.

According to some paperwork Stearns had with her record, the city and county made this anthem Denver's official song, at the suggestion of then-Mayor William H. McNichols Jr.

The record was distributed at Safeway stores at no charge. Any proceeds from the "commemorative issue" were donated to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

If you'd like to sing along (of course you do), here are the lyrics:

In the middle of this land of ours

is the city a mile high.

Denver, Colorado,

sittin' in the sky.

Gateway to the Rockies.

Kssin' cousin to the sun.

Denver, Colorado,

city in the sun.

You can see for a hundred miles

on a starry night.

In 1876,

she joined the Union free.

The State of Colorado,

to find her destiny.

Springin' from the gold dust

of the Rockies proud and tall.

Denver, Colorado,

the Nations heard her call.

The wagon trains stretched out

for a hundred miles.

And with a touch of yesterday,

the future's yet to come.

Denver, Colorado,

her dream's just begun.

Lookin' out a million lights

on a story night.

And growin' with this nation,

queen city in the sky.

Denver, Colorado,

reach for the sun.

Denver, Colorado,

we've just begun.

