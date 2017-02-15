Truckers hauling hazardous material nervous about A Line crossing in Aurora

AURORA, COLO. - One of the grade crossings of the almost-year-old University of Colorado A Line train to the airport is concerning for a group of truckers who hall hazardous material over the tracks each day.

The grade crossing at Chambers, near the intersection of Smith Road, is about a block away from Magellan Midstream, one of three gas distribution sites in the metro area.

The safest way for tankers to get to I-70 is to cross over the tracks traveling north on Chambers. In fact, according to the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, the Chambers route is the only state sanctioned route to carry hazardous materials out of the area.

In response to the safety claim, RTD told Next the agency has provided alternative routes to the trucking industry to ensure safety. The CMCA insisted the new routes have not been evaluated for the transportation of hazardous materials. RTD assured Next on Wednesday afternoon that a new analysis is underway following Tuesday's crash at the intersection.

The CMCA is concerned that truckers run the risk of getting rear-ended at the intersection, since they have to stop at each set of tracks. A Union Pacific freight train line also runs through the intersection.

The CMCA is also concerned about the rare chance that a truck could malfunction on the tracks with thousands of gallons of gasoline on board.

RTD insists crossing gates at the intersection are safe. Malfunctioning software causes the gates to go down too early and stay down too long. The problem has prompted the transit agency to request several waivers from the Federal Railroad Administration to keep the line out to the airport running while the software issues are being sorted out.

Under that waiver agreement, crossing guards must stand at each grade crossing. The CMCA said this sight makes a lot of truck drivers nervous about the crossing.

