Trump delays release of some Kennedy assassination documents

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - President Trump delayed the release of some files related to the Kennedy assassination, but gave the green light Thursday to share 2,800 records.

As of 5:00 p.m. MST Thursday, those records had not been published on the National Archives website.

Thursday is the deadline for the release of all government records related to the JFK assassination.

A 1992 law required their release within 25 years.

President Trump asked the FBI, CIA, and other agencies to go back and review the documents being withheld so that they can be released in the coming months.

While not everyone has waited for the release on bated breath, most are at least interested in the last trove of Kennedy assassination documents.

“Since I’m from Boston, I’m genetically predisposed to pay attention to anything that has the word ‘Kennedy’ in it,” Norman Provizer said.

Provizer is a political science professor at Metropolitan State University.

“In some ways, the JFK assassination has been so engrained that’s it’s almost like, something happened to my Uncle Jack,” Peggy O’Neill-Jones said. “It feels that personal.”

O’Neill Jones is a professor emeritus of journalism and technical communication at Metro State.

The professors, like anyone alive in 1963, can take us all back to November 22, 1963.

Norman Provizer was a sophomore in college taking an anthropology exam.

“People kept coming around kind of knocking on the windows and knocking on doors mentioning that about the assassination,” he said.

O’Neill-Jones was a fourth grader in Catholic school.

“The Principal came over on the loudspeaker and announced that the president had been shot and then a couple minutes later, announced that he had been killed,” she recalled. “Then we all – the entire school, had to go to church.”

Their memories are clear, even 53 years later. Some are hoping the release of documents will provide a clearer picture of the events and people surrounding Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

The documents could shed light on Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City before the assassination.

“Some people have said that wasn’t released because no one wanted to kind of taint relations with other countries,” Provizer explained.

When the documents are released, O’Neill-Jones urged people to read with a critical eye.

“Someone can twist these documents any way they want. They can make them say this. They can make them say that,” she said. “I think what’s very important with these documents is that they are like everything else that comes out that you really have to interrogate a source.”

Until then, the professors will wait like the rest of us for the release of documents 53 years in the making.

© 2017 KUSA-TV