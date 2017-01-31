Trump picks Neil Gorsuch from Denver for Supreme Court

Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks, after US President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. (d NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Nearly a full year after Justice Antonin Scalia's death left the Supreme Court shorthanded, President Trump nominated federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch of Colorado to fill the void Tuesday night, setting off a pitched battle over the direction of the nation's highest court.

Trump unveiled his nominee to the nation on live television from the East Room of the White House after a day filled with palace intrigue, during which the media mapped the whereabouts of Gorsuch and federal appeals court Judge Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, the other favorite for the seat.

Gorsuch, 49, sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, in downtown Denver. He works in the building named for the first Supreme Court judge from Colorado, Byron White. He is a Scalia acolyte who believes judges should interpret laws as they are written and enforce the Constitution as the nation's framers intended. He writes with a Scalia-like flair and has degrees from Columbia, Harvard and Oxford.

"Mr. President, I am honored and I am humbled," he said, standing next to his wife, Louise. He also expounded briefly on his legal philosophy.

“In our legal order, it is for the Congress, and not judges, to write laws," Gorsuch said. “A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge.”

Gorsuch, along with Hardiman, emerged from a list of 21 people Trump was considering, topped initially by federal appeals court judges William Pryor of Alabama and Diane Sykes of Wisconsin. But Pryor has a more controversial record on issues such as abortion and gay rights, possibly making Senate confirmation risky, and the 59-year-old Sykes projects to fewer years on the bench.

The White House filled the East Room with Washington's movers and shakers for the dramatic announcement, which was being compared to Trump's TV show, "The Apprentice." On hand were Vice President Pence, top Republican leaders in Congress and Scalia's widow, Maureen. Democratic leaders declined their invitations.

Trump used the moment to make sure everyone watching knew he had kept his word to nominate someone from the lists he put forward in May and September. From those, he said he had chosen "the very best judge in the country" to replace Scalia. "I studied every aspect of his life," he said. "The qualifications of Judge Gorsuch are beyond dispute."

Who is Neil Gorsuch?

He's a smarty-pants, with degrees from Columbia, Harvard and Oxford.

President George W. Bush nominated Neil Gorsuch to be an 10th Circuit judge in 2006.

He works at the Federal Courthouse at 18th and Stout in Denver, named after former Supreme Court Justice Byron Whizzer White, who Gorsuch clerked for at one time.

He is against euthanasia and assisted suicide -- which voters just approved in Colorado. He wrote a book about the ethics of it in 2006.

He ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby's owners, saying they did not have to provide birth control under Obamacare because it would conflict with their religious beliefs.

He teaches at CU-Boulder.

His mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, was the first woman to be director of the EPA. She resigned after allegations that the agency mishandled $1.6 million program mean to clean up hazardous waste dumps.

He is a "textualist," essentially meaning the law should be enforced verbatim, rather than taking the purpose or intent of the law into consideration.

From The Daily Camera: He's a Colorado guy who enjoys fly-fishing and hiking. He and his wife and two daughters live on a 3-acre lot, complete with horses, chickens and goats.

Gorsuch holds strong views about the limits of executive branch power. He has defended religious liberties, most recently against the Affordable Care Act's so-called contraception mandate. And while he has not ruled on abortion, his views on the sanctity of life are revealed in his book opposing assisted suicide.

He will face intense opposition from Senate Democrats and liberal interest groups, which planned to protest the nomination at the Supreme Court an hour after it was announced. Nan Aron, president of the liberal Alliance for Justice, promised "a mass mobilization to defeat the nomination." comparing the groups' zeal to the Jan . 21 women's marches across the world.

“I look forward to speaking with members from both sides of the aisle," Gorsuch said.

9NEWS legal analyst Scott Robinson points out Gorsuch won't change the tilt of the court since he'd be replacing a justice who was just as conservative as he is.

Robinson has argued cases before the Supreme Court, understanding firsthand the weight of Tuesday's announcement saying the president, "could not have made a less controversial decision."

Republicans hold a 52-seat majority in the Senate, large enough to block former president Barack Obama's choice of federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland last year but not sufficient to overcome a filibuster if Democrats seek to bottle up the nomination as revenge for what many consider a stolen Supreme Court seat.

Unless Trump can win over eight of them, Republicans will have to change the Senate's rules, eliminating the 60-vote threshold needed to bring the nomination to the floor. Trump endorsed such a move last week.

Republican senators streamed to the press area after the announcement to sing their praises. "Today was the most important decision President Trump has made," Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, his presidential primary opponent, said. Sen. Cory Gardner predicted "major Democratic support" for his fellow Coloradoan.

The White House is hoping to have the seat filled in time for the court's April sitting, the last of the 2016 term, when several cases could be considered involving such issues as religious liberty and transgender rights. That likely was one reason for announcing the nomination two days earlier than initially planned.

“There’s a lot of cases that I think are in the queue right now that have the potential to be 4-4 (votes)," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said. "I think the idea is to get this individual confirmed as soon as possible, just to get the docket moving. That’s probably the biggest priority right now.”

Conservative interest groups were preparing the initial phase of what they said would be a $10 million advertising campaign on behalf of the nominee. The first ads will go up in four states that Trump won decisively in November where Democratic senators face tough re-election battles: Indiana, Missouri, Montana and North Dakota.

Replacing Scalia will not shift the court ideologically from where it was a year ago, but it will put conservatives one seat short of a commanding majority. With the seat filled, the longest-serving justice, Anthony Kennedy, once again will be the man in the middle — siding with conservatives in most cases but occasionally with liberals on issues such as abortion, affirmative action and gay rights.

Still, Democrats understand demographics: Kennedy, appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, is 80 years old and considering retirement. President Bill Clinton's two justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, are 83 and 78, respectively. One or more retirements would give Trump an opportunity to shift the court to the right, possibly for generations to come.

For that reason, some Democrats have said recently that they should consider Scalia's replacement on his or her merits and save their more vehement opposition for the next nomination fight, if it comes during Trump's presidency.

Contributing: Erin Kelly, Paul Singer and Donovan Slack

