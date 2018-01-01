University of Wyoming kept officer on standby because of DougCo shooter

The social media accounts of the Douglas County shooter are slowly disappearing.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, his Facebook page was removed. Instead, a search of his profile pulls up a warning that says, "No permission to access this profile."

That profile concerned the University of Wyoming police chief because of vulgar posts targeted at the school's law school, including law professor John Burman.

"As soon as I learned that Deputy Parrish had been killed, we were inconsolable because I think that deputy took the bullets that were meant for us," Burman told 9News.

"The postings that Matthew Riehl had made in reference to our University of Wyoming law school were not direct threats, they were not actionable under Wyoming law. Certainly, we had concerns that there was likely a mental health situation," police chief Mike Semp told 9News.

He said the posts were bothersome enough that he posted a uniformed officer at the law school until they out Riehl was living in Douglas County.

"Law enforcement officers are often put into very difficult situations meeting burdens of proof, not much different than in a criminal case. In this particular situation, we felt very strongly that there were mental health concerns to the point that we reached out to Colorado," said Semp.

He said Lone Tree officers contacted Riehl on Nov. 21, but that he was not a danger to himself or others at that time.

"Law enforcement is just in a very difficult position if they don't meet those standards when that person does not pose an immediate threat to themselves or others," said Semp.

On Monday, Lone Tree Police was not able to confirm for us that this contact with Riehl took place.

Shortly after 9News identified Sunday morning's shooter, we found his YouTube channel including a rant saying he was going to be a Libertarian candidate to run against current Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

"You know who's going to flub big time next election? Spurlock. He's a clown and so is his whole posse and crew," he said in the video.

That video is no longer on YouTube.

Instead, the sideways frowny TV face tells us "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying."

We emailed YouTube's news media contact this morning asking about the process of how and why content is removed after serious events like Sunday's shooting. We have yet to receive a reply.

We also don't have a reply from Twitter about why his Twitter account was suspended or why live videos posted on Periscope, owned by Twitter, were removed as well.

However, Spurlock told 9News reporter Marshall Zelinger that his investigators reached out to have those videos removed because of the active investigation. 9News has copies of those videos and Spurlock has told us he does not believe airing the portions we have aired would compromise the investigation.

Facebook also did not reply to our Monday morning email asking similar questions about removing content. That email was sent before his profile was taken down on Monday night.

© 2018 KUSA-TV