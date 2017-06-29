Update from RTD: G line's still not open

The G line has begun testing as of this week, but there's no official opening date in sight.

DENVER - RTD’s general manager told interested parties Thursday that crews from the Federal Railroad Administration will be in town in the next couple of weeks to check on at grade crossings along the A and G lines.

Wit the help of Justin Timberlake (see video above), Dave Genova told the crowd that the federal agency has approved RTDs revisions to the system, but the crews still have to check of the intersections.

”We're currently working through the verification time of the verification and testing process with the FRA as the FRA has accepted our design,” Genova said.

RELATED: Prospect of G Line opening in 2018 catches Arvada, Wheat Ridge city leaders off guard

Genova updated the public atop a $30 million new transit center in Olde Town Arvada. City leaders there expedited the construction to meet the original deadlines for passengers to start boarding the G Line last October.

Eight months later, RTD just began a new phase of testing on that line, and hasn’t set a date for when passengers might board.

The agency did admit earlier this month that it could be 2018 before the official launch of the train that was originally slated to take off in October 2016.

“Our goal is to open it sooner rather than later...we would love to open it this year,” Genova said.

Genova also said RTD has denied the request of Denver Transit Partners to halt fines for not resolving the technology problem. Denver Transit Partners, which created the train, wrote to RTD last month, claiming technology doesn’t exist to resolve the problem to the federal government’s standard.

RELATED: In response to Denver Transit Partners' letter, RTD says yes, A Line can be fixed

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV