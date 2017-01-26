VA in Colorado will hire as needed despite federal hiring freeze

KUSA - A federal hiring freeze mandated by President Trump will affect thousands of jobs within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

USA TODAY: Trump hiring freeze includes short-staff VA

Currently there are more than 80 job openings within the VA system that serves Colorado, 10 of which are for physicians. The VA tells Next that the positions will be filled as needed.

The Acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs said the department "intends to exempt anyone it deems necessary for public safety, including frontline caregivers."

When you translate that into regular people talk, it means they'll hire who they need to hire.

So, get your resumes out. There are six-figure jobs waiting to be filled at the VA in Colorado.

The United States Postal Service's Denver spokesperson said they are reviewing what impact this policy will have on them.

