Verify: Can President Trump really get rid of NBC's license?
President Trump said it's "disgusting" that journalists can write what they want. He can't do away with the First Amendment any more than President Obama could do away with the Second. So we'll just leave that... and focus on a specific threat he made tha
KUSA 6:42 PM. MDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Don't let early snow fool you; warm and sunny…Oct 11, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Verify: Can President Trump really get rid of NBC's license?Oct 11, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Aqib Talib says he stands for those Trump 'may take to war'Oct 11, 2017, 4:21 p.m.