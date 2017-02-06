Verify: How many Coloradans would lose health coverage if ACA went away?

DECEMBER 15: An Obamacare sign is seen on the UniVista Insurance company office on December 15, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KUSA - Democrats and Republicans are fighting over Obamacare at the national and state level. On Tuesday, Republicans hold their first hearing in the state senate on a plan to repeal the law that created Connect for Health Colorado, the state health insurance exchange.

Meantime, Democrats plan to kick off a statewide bus tour to accuse Republicans of trying to “take health care away from 588,000 Coloradans.”

But is that a fair claim for Democrats to make? We took a deeper look.

IT’S AN OVERSTATEMENT

First off, Democrats are pulling this right out of the Republicans' playbook.

You may remember Republicans claiming over and over that Obamacare destroyed health coverage for tens of thousands people, when in truth a lot of the people who saw their plans “cancelled” were switched over to similar plans.

That was an overstatement—and we've got a similar overstatement from Democrats here.

Even if you straight up repealed the ACA with no replacement, some of the people who gained coverage would want to buy coverage on their own.

And without the state’s official exchange, you can still just buy plans direct from an insurance company.

IT’S SPECULATION

On top of that, this claim is also speculation about what will happen and assumes pretty much everybody who has coverage under Obamacare is going to be left high and dry.

But we don't know what Republicans plan to do about all the people who have this kind of coverage.

Maybe there’ll be a compromise to allow some people to stay on the Medicaid expansion. Maybe there’ll be something to replace the exchange. Maybe not.

It’s really too soon to pretend to know what the impact is going to be with so many details missing.

IS THE NUMBER ABOUT RIGHT?

The 588,000 figure for Colorado comes from the Urban Institute, a liberal-leaning think tank.

Our research found it’s pretty close to the latest figures of people covered by new Obamacare programs in Colorado.

We reached 567,648 people covered by individual plans on the state healthcare exchange (204,648) and the state’s Medicaid expansion (363,000).

There’s also an increase in coverage due to the so-called “employer mandate,” which imposes a penalties on some companies if they don’t offer what the law defines as affordable coverage to full-time employees. But there aren’t good numbers to demonstrate how many people gained coverage this way.

Rakesh Singh with the Kaiser Family Foundation told 9NEWS that there’s no good way to track why employers make changes to their health insurance offerings.

In any event, because Medicaid is still for people with lower incomes, it is fair to assume that if you killed the expansion (and the tax penalty for going uninsured, as Republicans have vowed to do,) a lot of the 363,000 people on the expansion would choose to go forward without health coverage.

The exchange is a different story.

40 percent of those plans don't have a subsidy connected to them, because the people covered make too much money to qualify.

60 percent of the plans do have subsidies, but those folks aren’t all too poor to afford coverage without help. For instance, a family of four can get a subsidy with a household income of up to $97,200. It stands to reason a number of families closer to that number are likely to shop around for insurance on their own even if the exchange and its subsidies go away.

They'd certainly pay more in that scenario, but wouldn't "lose" coverage outright.

