Verify: Is the Littleton margarita fun run happening?

We're a pretty trusting people. Especially those of us who like margaritas. So, you'd forgive us for not thinking twice about something called the Margarita Madness 5K, a run for charity in Littleton this fall.

KUSA 6:31 PM. MDT July 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories