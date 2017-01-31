Victim in pedestrian bike accident unsure of proposed Colorado law

DENVER - Ann Tull is losing a year of her life.

She broke five bones when a bike slammed into her while walking. She was right in the crosswalk near 14th and California, in downtown Denver, when it happened in mid-January.

"One in my wrist, two in my pelvis, one in my sacrum and one in my ankle,” she said, explaining the breaks and bruises.

Doctors tell her it will take four to six months for the pain from the broken pelvis to stop. It will be a year before her pelvis is fully healed.

“The pain is horrific,” Tull said. “It’s like on a scale of 8 to 9 every time I move.”

Tull contacted Next after she saw stories about a proposed law that would allow bicyclists to yield at traffic signals and stop signs, instead of coming to a complete stop.

“It scared me,” Tull said, recalling her experience.

She said staff at Denver Health told her accidents like hers were becoming more common. We asked Denver Police for data on bicycle-pedestrian accident, but the department couldn’t provide any, citing a computer glitch.

The bicyclist in Ann’s incident was ticketed for failing to obey a traffic control device.

