Make your voice heard!

Kyle was away from Next this week, but he's coming back tonight like...

via GIPHY

And with his return, we're putting Kyle's reputation jacket choice in your hands.

Make your voice heard!

We'll put it to a vote that'll end around 5:30 tonight. The jacket will appear at some point in Next on Friday.

Vote below. (If the poll isn't showing, click here).

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV