Want less traffic, Denver? At what cost?

Want new sidewalks? Additional protected bike lanes? Better roads and city facilities? Those are questions you'll be hearing from Denver city leaders throughout 2017 as the city prepares to put a bond measure on the November ballot.

Denver voters passed multiple bond measures in 2007 totaling more than half a billion dollars. One of the projects from that vote is the Central Denver Recreation Center that's currently under construction at Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street.

The 2017 bond would fund a number of items still under consideration including recreations center in Globeville and west Denver, an indoor pool for Green Valley Ranch and potentially a new safety administration building for Denver Police and the Manager of Safety.

A bond is essentially like a car lease, allowing the city to pay for improvements over time without asking voters for additional funds. However, the city still has not decided if it is going to ask for a tax increase, like it did in 2007.

Denver's bicycle and pedestrian mobility is a major factor in the 2017 bond measure. At a committee meeting on Wednesday afternoon, members of city council received an update on the appetite voters may or may not have for improvements to the city's mobility.

Ben Davis of OnSight Public Affairs gave council the results of a survey of 621 likely voters, called on their cell phones in September.

"Six out of 10 people are saying they might not drive a car if there was infrastructure in place to ride a bike where they're headed," said Davis.

Among the results:

78 percent of people aged 18-31 think the city is moving in the right direction.

79 percent of those aged 35-49 think the city is moving in the right direction.

31 percent of those aged 50 or older think the city is moving in the wrong direction.

This is a no-brainer, but 90 percent believe traffic and congestion is worse in the last few years. Somehow, two percent think that it's better. And we want to know who those two percent are because they're wrong.

Millennials skewed the data when it came to protected bike lane use. The survey asked if the participant would sometimes ride a bicycle instead of drive, if there was a protected bike lane.

60 percent of those polled said yes, but when you just look at those aged 18-34, 85 percent said yes.

38 percent of all survey participants said no.

The survey also asked if the participant would be willing to pay an additional tax to speed up the mobility enhancements from a 40-year timeline to a five-year timeline.

"Would you be willing to increase the city sales tax four cents on every 100 dollars spent to complete the network in five years instead of 40? I want to be really clear, especially with 9NEWS here, we did not ask this question because we are intending on going to the ballot this fall. We simply wanted to know, in one of the more conservative electorates that the city sees, how much support is actually there from voters for bike infrastructure in the city," said Davis. "What we found is that 66 percent of the city is easily willing to support an initiative like that."

