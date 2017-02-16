Washington Park was full of life Wednesday afternoon. People, geese, dogs -- they were all out soaking in the good weather.

Christy Ramee says she's out in the park as often as possible whether it's five degrees outside or 65 degrees.

"I have like every kind of layer you can need. I could go to the south pole," she said. "But I prefer a day like today of course."

Michael Blanchard was working on his tennis form after a rotator cuff injury last February kept him off the courts through almost all of last year's warmer months.

"I live close by so it's a nice little walk over here, get some exercise for a couple hours and go back to work," he said.

Then there was Jax the dog. Heather Hoffman, his human, says the 6-year-old Pit Bull is going to the vet for surgery Thursday.

"We figured we'd take him out here and let him run off the energy before he takes the plunge tomorrow," she said.

She hopes he recovers quickly so they can get back to the park before Winter returns.

