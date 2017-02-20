Watch our boss list all the US presidents by years they were in office

(Photo: Anne Herbst, KUSA)

DENVER - I knew something was up when I biked to my job at 9NEWS today.

There were just too many people outside enjoying themselves. Kids on bikes. Happy adults going on a run on the bike path.

Duh. It’s a holiday—President’s Day. And that means one thing for journalists—it’s really hard to get people to call you back.

So I went to the one place I knew for sure I’d find people. My own newsroom. Lucky for me, assistant news director Tim Ryan has a President’s Day related talent.

“I would hesitate to call it a special talent--I can’t be the only person that can do this,” Ryan said. “I’m sure there are probably many scholars of presidential history that can do this.”

Ryan can name all 44 of our presidents in order, and the dates of their presidencies.

“The reason that I can do this is really because I’m particularly interested in American history,” Ryan said. “I read randomly about different eras during the country’s history, so I’ve picked up some knowledge of the presidents through that, but as I did that more and more, I got to the point that I liked the idea of trying to be able to recite them all.”

Ryan doesn’t really recite them, however. He needs to put pen to paper, or type them on a computer. It took him about ten minutes to write all the names and dates down longhand—though he said he’s never timed himself before.

“I’m not asked to do this very often--maybe that’s another sign whether it’s really interesting or not,” Ryan said.

It might seem like just a great party trick, but to Ryan it’s a little more than that.

“I encourage people to be knowledgeable about history,” Ryan said. “Behind those names and years are stories that help really describe how we started, and how we evolved, and where we are now.”

