Watch this Fort Collins musician sing a 'Home on the Range' duet with her adorable grandma

Danielle Anderson's music has taken her from Fort Collins to places across America.
She plays her ukulele and sings. Perhaps you know her by her performing name, Danielle Ate The Sandwich.
Anderson recently shared a glimpse into her home life with a sweet duet with her Grandma Delores, AKA Grandma D.
They sang Home on the Range.
This isn't news you say, sure, but it is life.
And that matters, too. If the Instagram video doesn't appear, take a listen in the video above.
By the way, Next is a big fan of life's best moments. If you'd like to share any of those with us, send 'em our way - next@9news.com or with #HeyNext.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs