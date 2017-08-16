Watch this Fort Collins musician sing a 'Home on the Range' duet with her adorable grandma

Danielle and Grandma D

Danielle Anderson's music has taken her from Fort Collins to places across America.

She plays her ukulele and sings. Perhaps you know her by her performing name, Danielle Ate The Sandwich.

Anderson recently shared a glimpse into her home life with a sweet duet with her Grandma Delores, AKA Grandma D.

They sang Home on the Range.

This isn't news you say, sure, but it is life.

And that matters, too. If the Instagram video doesn't appear, take a listen in the video above.

Grandma D and Danielle sing the hits! 👧💖👵 #homeontherange #ukulele #assistedliving A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

Oppa Grandma Style A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on Nov 28, 2014 at 8:50pm PST

I love hanging out with my best bud. A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on Jan 12, 2014 at 8:20am PST

Makin' it rain. A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on Feb 28, 2013 at 10:59pm PST

Happy Birthday Grandma D! 87 and still knows all the words to every Lutheran hymn! #grandma A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on Jan 13, 2016 at 3:08pm PST

