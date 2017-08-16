KUSA
Watch this Fort Collins musician sing a 'Home on the Range' duet with her adorable grandma

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 9:32 PM. MDT August 16, 2017

Danielle Anderson's music has taken her from Fort Collins to places across America.

They sang Home on the Range.

This isn't news you say, sure, but it is life.

And that matters, too. If the Instagram video doesn't appear, take a listen in the video above.

By the way, Next is a big fan of life's best moments. If you'd like to share any of those with us, send 'em our way - next@9news.com or with #HeyNext.  

 

 

Grandma D and Danielle sing the hits! 👧💖👵 #homeontherange #ukulele #assistedliving

A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on

 

 

Oppa Grandma Style

A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on

 

I love hanging out with my best bud.

A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on

 

Makin' it rain.

A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on

 

Happy Birthday Grandma D! 87 and still knows all the words to every Lutheran hymn! #grandma

A post shared by Danielle Ate the Sandwich (@danielleatethesandwich) on

