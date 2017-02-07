We did a news story and all people can talk about is this sushi-print shirt

KUSA - A lot of you raised a very important question after watching Next's story about a popular Subaru in Westminster.

We introduced you to Katie and Jonathan on Monday, after more than a dozen people offered to buy their 2002 Outback. That car's traveled 200,000 miles and there's a broken rack on the roof.

But it's Colorado, and Colordans love themselves some Subarus.

They also love cool shirts, like the sushi print button-up Jonathan wore during the story, and since it aired, everyone now wants to buy the shirt off his back instead of the car from his driveway.

So we found out where Jonathan gets his clothes, because we are journalists.

Jonathan bought the shirt at a little store in Boulder, naturally. The shop is called Rag Stock, and it also sells prints like pizza, motorcycle, Ramen noodle and hula girl.

The online store has sold out of the sushi print, but we're told you can by one in the store. For now.

Like we said last night, Jonathan couldn't look anymore Colorado with that rad beard and hipster shirt.

