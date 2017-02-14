What do YOU say? How do pronouce 'Ken Caryl?'

On today's edition of "What Do YOU Say?," we head to Ken Caryl, over in Jefferson County.

Missy Bailey, Jim Maxwell, Todd Cox and Kelly Keller all want to know how to pronounce the name of that neighborhood in between Wadsworth Boulevard and 470.

"Is it Ken Carl or Ken Carol? (These are the things that keep me up at night, and who else can I turn to?) But there is only one right answer. Right? The original pronunciation. I'm not trying to set a rule. Would just like to know. Thanks, Kelly Keller

Next called the neighborhood association to figure out the answer, and for a little history lesson.

"Ken Caryl Ranch was named after the two sons of the original owner, John Schaeffer - Kent and Carroll. The spelling was changed, but they called it Ken Caryl Ranch after them.... We have no idea why things changed to C-a-r-y-l," said Chris Pacetii, with the Ken Caryl Ranch Master Association.

Well, that one is settled. Ken (CARROLL), according to the neighborhood association.

Send us more, people. What can we settle? The name of your town, or your street?

