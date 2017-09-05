What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Chaffee?'

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Chaffee is home to Buena Vista, Salida, and Mount Princeton. The county southwest of Denver is also the center of many debates among people who aren't quite sure about the pronunciation. A few of our viewers and even one of our reporters asked us to settle the bet once and for all.

We called the sheriff of Chaffee County, John Spezze who also grew up in the county. According to Sheriff Spezze, it's pronounced CHAY-FEE. Not CHAE-FEE, but CHAY-FEE with a long A.

RELATED: This is how you pronounce confusing names of towns and streets in Colorado

Spezze even checked with a couple of other officials in town just to make sure.

The county is named after one of Colorado's first U.S. senators, Jerome Chaffee.

Hear the sheriff's pronounce it in the video above, to double check your pronunciation.

Have another name you want us to check out? Tell us the name of the city, street, county, or whatever you find in Colorado that you're confused about. Email next@9news.com, use Facebook or tweet us with #HeyNext.

