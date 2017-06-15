What do YOU say? How do you pronounce Dacono?

Time for another round of “What do YOU say?”

Playing today is a city that starts with a D, about 20 minutes north of Thornton on I-25. It’s home to the Colorado National Speedway and just south of Frederick.

Next asked the city manager how he says Dacono.

It’s a combination of three ladies names – Daisy, Cora and Nora – so technically you would pronounce the town the same way you would pronounce the first part of those names.

But a lot of people say it with an “A” sound at the end instead of an “O.” You can tell how long someone’s lived there by how they pronounce the name.

