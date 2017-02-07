What do YOU say? How do you pronounce Del Norte?

Screenshot

KUSA - What do you say we settle another Colorado pronunciation debate?

Del Norte.

Go ahead, say it out loud. What do you say?

How do you pronounce the name of that town over near Alamosa?

Kevin Campbell asked Next because wants to tell his son he's wrong. Patty and Russ from Littleton want to know the answer, too.

So, we called up town hall and asked the town administrator, who was born and raised in that town.

"The way we pronounce it is "Del Nort," said Bernadette Martinez. "Some of the older generations, the locals in town, still say 'Del Nortay,' but most of the younger generations have always just called it 'Del Nort.'

So there you have it. Del Nort-ay, unless you ask a local old timer.

Have another one you want us to check? Name the city, or street, or whatever other proper name you're confused about. #HeyNext.

