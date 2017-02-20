What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Huerfano' County?

Courtesy: Huerfano Cafe

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA - Here's another edition of "What do YOU say?," this one taking to a county in Southern Colorado.

Just south of Pueblo, right near the Great Sand Dunes National Park, there's a county that starts with an H.

Have you guessed it yet?

Next viewers Jim and Allan wanted to know how to pronounce it.

Since Monday was a holiday, we didn't get the sheriff on the phone, or the county administrator, BUT we did get on a cafe on the phone that has the county in its name to see how the locals say it.

"We pronounce it like 'wuerfano,'" said Leanne Lucero, the manager at Huerfano Cafe in Walsenburg. "You do the H-U like a W, like 'wuh.''

That's settled.

That's how the locals pronounce it - like it starts with a W.

