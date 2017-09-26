What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Kebler Pass?'

Kebler Pass (Photo: Debbie Tressler)

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Gwen emailed us at Next to ask for the pronunciation of Kebler Pass:

"It's a lovely road that heads west out of Crested Butte. I believe the correct pronunciation is like the cookie maker."

Kebler Pass is a mountain pass in Gunnison County near Crested Butte. Keebler is a company where elves bake coconut dreams and chocolate chip cookies.

We asked Western State professor Dr. Jonathan Coop, who studies the trees on the pass.

RELATED: This is how you pronounce confusing names of towns and streets in Colorado

"The classic is Keebler Pass, but the Keebler Elves had nothing to do with this pass, so Keh-blur Pass. Kebler is what it's called," Coop said.

KEH-BLUR. Not KEE-BLUR.

Have another name you want us to check out? Tell us the name of the city, street, county, or whatever you find in Colorado that you're confused about. Email next@9news.com, use Facebook or tweet us with #HeyNext.

How do you pronounce 'Arriba?'

How do you pronounce 'Arvada?'

How do you pronounce 'Buena Vista?'

How do you pronounce 'Cañon City?'

How do you pronounce 'Chaffee?'

How do you pronounce 'Dacono?'

How do you pronounce 'Del Norte?'

How do you pronounce 'Huerfano' County?

How do you pronounce 'Ken Caryl?'

How do you pronounce 'Mancos?'

How do you pronounce 'Montrose?'

How do you pronounce 'Ouray?'

How do you pronounce 'Pueblo?'

How do you pronounce 'Saguache?'

How do you pronounce 'Sloans Lake?'

How do you pronounce 'Thornton?'

How do you pronounce 'Towaoc?'

How do you pronounce 'Westminster?'

How do you pronounce 'Wynkoop?'

How do you pronounce 'Zuni?'

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV