What do YOU say? How do you pronounce Mancos?

How do you say "Mancos"? (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - What do YOU say?

How do you pronounce the name of the town in southwest Colorado that starts with 'M' and is about 30 minutes northwest of Durango?

Mike Tallent is a Mancos resident and he emailed Next about how even people who live there pronounce the town's name several ways.

Next called up the administrator of the Chamber of Commerce to find out how to say it.

She told us it's pronounced "Mancus." With a "U" sound. You can hear her pronounce it in the video above.

If you're confused about how to say the names of other towns and streets in Colorado, we've compiled our past answers together here.

This is how you pronounce confusing names of towns and streets in Colorado

And if there's a name you'd like us to pronounce, let us know. Email us at next@9news.com, reach out to us on Facebook or use #HeyNext on Twitter.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV