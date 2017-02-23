What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Montrose'?

Time for another “What do YOU say?," this time for the city of Montrose, in the western part of Colorado.

Mike McDermott, Laura Bloom, The Smith family, Patricia Hoff and Dale Holland all want an answer.

“Most people pronounce it 'Mon-trose,' but I understand the locals say 'Mont-rose.' Which is correct?" - Mike McDermott

So Next asked the city manager, who said:

“When people say Montrose, they emphasize the Mont in the word - they think it's a mountain. Mount Rose.”

It’s how most city employees say it, anyway, the manager said.

Any other pronunciation debates about a city, town or county you know of that need settled?

How do you pronounce 'Ken Caryl?'

How do you pronounce 'Buena Vista?'

How do you pronounce 'Ouray?'

How do you pronounce 'Del Norte?'

How do you pronounce 'Zuni?'

How do you pronounce 'Saguache?'

How do you pronounce 'Huerfano' County?

Next will answer the call! Well, the email anyway. Or use the hashtag #heynext.

