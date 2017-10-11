What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Olathe?'

Courtesy: Town of Olathe

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Olathe is a town about fifteen minutes north of Montrose. It's known for growing sweet corn and confusing outsiders with the pronunciation of the town's name.

Bill from Boulder asked us at Next,

"Is Olathe two syllables or three with a long e?"

We called Scott Eklund, a building official of Olathe to ask if it's...

1. OH-LAY-THEE-UH

2. OH-LAY-THEE

3. OH-LATE

4. OH-LAT

5. OH-LAY-THUH

6. AH-LO-THEE

Cast in your votes, and drum rolls please:

The answer is OH-LAY-THUH.

Eklund said he hears mispronunciations the most over the phone from salespeople.

"I had one lady call it OL-TH...I don't know where she got that," he said while laughing.

