What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Pueblo?'

How do you say the name of that city that lies south of Colorado Springs, starting with a P?

Peeblow? Pooeblo? Pweblo?

Eunice, L. Jones, Sue and Em all wanted an answer, so Pueblo’s history museum was consulted on this issue.

And we were told they just say “Pweblo.”

Next was also given a bit of a history lesson on how this debate probably came about.

One hundred years ago, when the steel mill was thriving, lots of immigrants traveled to Pueblo from across the world, Dawn DiPrince with History Colorado said. As many as 21 languages may have been spoken in Pueblo at one point.

So variations of "Pueblo" come from the evolution of cultural language over time.

