What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Thornton?'

It's a city, north of Denver, and the name starts with a T.

Thornton.

Looks simple enough, but it's the "n" that seems to trip up some people in Colorado. Some pronounce the N, and some do not. Next viewers Janet and Pam both separately emailed us to ask us to get a final answer, so we called the city offices.

"The N is pronounced," said Lisa Wilson, a communications supervisor with the city. "We'll get a lot of people that are unable to find our website, or send as an email because they're spelling it 'Thorton.'"

She explained that Thornton was named for Dan Thornton, a two-term governor of Colorado and rancher. His second term started in 1952, and the first homes were built in Thornton in 1953, according to Wilson.

