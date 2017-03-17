What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Uncompahgre?'

KUSA - Today on “What do YOU say?” is one that’s about as difficult to spell as it is to pronounce. It’s that national forest near Montrose in the western side of the state, starting with a U and growing more complicated from there.

***UNCOMPAHGRE***

Kurt Akin wanted to know, and we’re here to answer that question.

Next called up RnR sports bar in Montrose, which is on a street that shares the name with forest.

Bartender Todd told us it’s pronounced by all the locals as Un-come-pah-gray.

“It's spelt weird, that's for sure,” he said.

The name comes from a Ute Indian word, and the forest also shares its name with a peak in the San Juan Mountains.

