What do YOU say? How do you pronounce 'Westminster?'

We here at Next thought this one was a no-brainer. However, we quickly found out from viewers that Westminster, the city between Denver and Boulder, is mispronounced by a lot of people.

We called the mayor of the city to find some answers.

"The proper way to pronounce the city is WEST-MINN-STER," Mayor Atchinson said.

It sounds like it spells, so why the confusion?

RELATED: This is how you pronounce confusing names of towns and streets in Colorado

Mayor Herb Atchison says the most popular incorrect pronunciation is WEST-MINISTER.

He's even heard people born in Westminster say the city's name with an extra "I."

"What they do is, in the spelling of Westminster, they tend to put an I in front of the S, and there's not one," Mayor Atchinson said.

He believes the city's name was always mispronounced, ever since it was formed - 105 years ago.

Dedication of Fireman's Park, 73rd Avenue and Bradburn Boulevard. Photo from "Westminster Then & Now" page 113. (Photo: City of Westminster, Colorado)

Have another name you want us to check out? Tell us the name of the city, street, county, or whatever you find in Colorado that you're confused about. Email next@9news.com, use Facebook or tweet us with #HeyNext.

