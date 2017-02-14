What do YOU Say? What's the right way to pronounce 'Zuni?'

For today's edition of "What Do You Say?," we're switching it up a bit, and looking at a street name.

We wanted to figure out the best way to pronounce "Zuni" Street in Denver.

A handful of you -- Donna, Peter, and Max -- asked Next to figure it out, so we hit the street.

It turns out no one knew the official answer (video above).

So what do you say? Zu-ni, Zu-nee, Zun-ee? Let us know with #HeyNext.

If you have a debate about a street name, a city name, a county name, a mountain name -- we're here to help.

Just email your questions to next@9news.com.

