What does your walk say about you?

KUSA - Let's talk a little bit about strange science.

Steve Staeger and 9NEWS resident psychologist Dr. Max Wachtel are discussing the science behind the way you walk.

Dr. Max tells Next the different ways people walk can tell you something about their personalities.

"For people who really swing their hips and their shoulders - could indicate they have an aggressive personality that needs to be watched out for," he said. "Then there are just the hip swingers who don't move their shoulders very much, those people tend to be very fun and very extroverted."

According to Dr. Max, what your walk says about you can vary between men and women.

"Women who move their up bodies, their arms and not their hips tend to be conscientious - a little bit shyer, but that doesn't appear to be the case for men," said Dr. Max.

"I tend to move my upper body a lot which I think probably indicates anxiety and neuroticism," he added.

So there you have it, want to peak into someone's personality then watch how they walk.

If you want to analyze your own walk - look at yourself in the mirror or have someone record you walking, but whatever you do don't think to hard about it. Dr. Max says that can throw your off.

