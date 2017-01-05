KUSA
What happens when super smart history buffs land in a new city and it snows?

Erin Powell, KUSA 5:46 PM. MST January 05, 2017

KUSA - Perhaps you've seen #AHA17 trending on Twitter.

We'll sadly break it to you that it's not because of any A-ha tour this year. 

It's because the historians have come to town. The American Historical Association is holding its annual conference in Downtown Denver. The conference started Thursday, just in time for the snow and single-digit temperatures.

Unfortunately, these super-smarties from around the world may not have been prepared for a Colorado winter storm. So what happens when you put a bunch of history professors in a new city and it snows? Twitter hilarity.

 

It's cold, can I come inside? #aha17 #bluebear #denver

A photo posted by Josh Hevert (@josh_hevert) on

OH WAIT

(© 2017 KUSA)


