What happens when super smart history buffs land in a new city and it snows?

KUSA - Perhaps you've seen #AHA17 trending on Twitter.

We'll sadly break it to you that it's not because of any A-ha tour this year.

It's because the historians have come to town. The American Historical Association is holding its annual conference in Downtown Denver. The conference started Thursday, just in time for the snow and single-digit temperatures.

Unfortunately, these super-smarties from around the world may not have been prepared for a Colorado winter storm. So what happens when you put a bunch of history professors in a new city and it snows? Twitter hilarity.

Trying to decide if Uggs are appropriate for a conference. ;) #AHA17 — Lisa Munro (@llmunro) January 5, 2017

Going to Uber for one block to save my dress shoes before an interview. #aha17 — Clay Cooper (@TClayCooper) January 5, 2017

Cold weather conference quandary: does one wear hair product when one must don thermal headgear to leave the hotel? #decisions #aha17 — Allison Miller (@Cliopticon) January 4, 2017

#AHA17 protip match your ski goggles with your tweeds and snow boots, forecast is saying 5-10 inches ❄️🌨☃️🕶👢💼 https://t.co/UtDwF6y1xy — Elena Clare McGrath (@e_c_miscellany) January 4, 2017

Hey, #aha17 folk: let us know if there's ground transportation when (if?) you get to Denver airport! #sigh #FrickinConferenceBlizzard — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) January 5, 2017

All hail @realphxphenom, who is bringing @VoodooDoughnut delights to the hotel to save fellow-panelists from weather. #aha17 — Lucy (@singingscholar) January 5, 2017

#AHA17 pro-tip: exit the Hyatt Regency by door near restaurant and you'll be much closer to Conv Center than if you go out main doors — Rebecca L. Spang (@RebeccaSpang) January 5, 2017

Traversing Denver for #aha17 after living eight years in the south: pic.twitter.com/RMq3qhLusi — Christopher Sawula (@csawula) January 5, 2017

I've counted at least 4 types of motorized snow-removal devices in the vicinity of #aha17. Denver does not play. — Allison Miller (@Cliopticon) January 5, 2017

Plow on Denver's 16th St. Pedestrian Mall just rolled up and is all like, "Bring it, snow!" No accumulation...yet. #aha17 — Allison Miller (@Cliopticon) January 4, 2017

Oh gee, #aha17 is trending! There might just be as many tweets flying around as flurries in downtown Denver. #twitterstorians — Allison Miller (@Cliopticon) January 4, 2017

I can't even tell you absolute numbers of these devices. Too many to count. To reiterate, Denver does not play. Be safe! #aha17 https://t.co/NdH6LX5euL — Allison Miller (@Cliopticon) January 5, 2017

I also can't begin to count the number of shovels or estimate the strength of the shovelers. Once again, Denver does not play. #aha17 https://t.co/NdH6LX5euL — Allison Miller (@Cliopticon) January 5, 2017

I just interviewed the historian/archivist of @NationalWestern Stock Show. The parade is canceled but the rodeo lineup is amazeballs. #aha17 — Allison Miller (@Cliopticon) January 4, 2017

@Raherrmann Well, let's put it this way, I feel a little bit like a dragon every time I breathe. — Kristen D. Burton (@KristenDBurton) January 5, 2017

Good morning, Denver! Glad I also brought hiking boots, somehow think that my nice heels just wouldn't survive the 15 minute walk to #aha17 pic.twitter.com/aI5MhU4yTn — Suze Zijlstra (@suzezij) January 5, 2017

I thought packing snow boots might have been overkill but the weather forecast for Denver now seems to indicate it was a good call — Ruth Almy (@ruthalmy) January 4, 2017

It's cold, can I come inside? #aha17 #bluebear #denver A photo posted by Josh Hevert (@josh_hevert) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

On my way to #aha17 and probably one of the few who's excited for the warmer temps in Denver #montanaliving — Erin Zavitz (@erinzavitz) January 4, 2017

I am afraid you might get disappointed as the temperatures are said to get quite cold. #aha17 https://t.co/RgxyQZ27JV — Alexa Laessig (@laessig_alexa) January 4, 2017

Already saw a historian in open-toed shoes fighting through the 4" of snow in the street. Hey #AHA17 goers, it's not open-toe weather! — Christy Thornton (@llchristyll) January 5, 2017

Just discovered #aha17 features a real life cow-parade as well as the one in my paper! Almost makes up for finding out how cold it will be — Jo Laycock (@JoLaycock) January 3, 2017

OH WAIT

The @NationalWestern Stock Show parade has been cancelled due to weather. Historians sad, cattle glad. #aha17 https://t.co/t2ikzKyGs8 https://t.co/LlcJUBMVk4 — Stephanie A Kingsley (@KingsleySteph) January 4, 2017

I finally figured out that 4WD works way better in the snow than anything else. #aha17 pic.twitter.com/aISNcG0ECR — Victor Martinez (@Mr_Fino36) January 5, 2017

Can whoever does that #aha17 style round-up please note I am wearing snow boots and a suit. pic.twitter.com/w1F9oyWzRc — John Garrison Marks (@johngmarks) January 6, 2017

