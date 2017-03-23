What if Planned Parenthood is de-funded in Colorado?

DENVER - It's conservative Republicans holding up the Republican health care bill, which means progressive groups are somewhat sidelined, at least in this round of debate.

If the plan passed, Planned Parenthood would lose federal funding, but Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards says this topic isn't just about where the money goes. She's concerned about women losing access to health care.

"We see tens of thousands of people in the state of Colorado," Richards said in an interview with Next. "Many women who rely on us as their only healthcare provider -- and their healthcare is really what is at risk."

Republicans who are driving the plan to de-fund Planned Parenthood say that this step will limit the number of abortions. Planned Parenthood, by law, is not allowed to perform abortion with federal money, aside from a few rare circumstances. Richards believes that it would have the opposite effect.

"We get reimbursed for preventive healthcare, and the vast majority of that care is actually preventive care birth control that helps prevent unintended pregnancy and the need for abortion," Richards said.

Based on her work with other federally funded community health centers, Richards says those facilities often refer women to Planned Parenthood for everything from birth control to breast cancer screenings, because they struggle to keep up with the demand as it is. According to Richards, these programs don't feel they have the ability to absorb thousands of new patients.

