What the fiery tanker truck crash on I-25 costs you

CDOT's number 2, Mike Lewis

DENVER - The recent tanker crash on I-25 and the fire that shut down the interstate started a clock in the heads of CDOT leaders. They knew the cost of this crash; not to repair the road, but the cost to Coloradans, was going to be in the millions of dollars.

The number two man at the Colorado Department of Transportation, Mike Lewis, says any incident on I-25 makes for an economic impact of about $25,000. When there are significant delays, that number climbs. The cost includes everything from missed flights, to gas lost waiting for an interstate to re-open, to wagest lost, when someone couldn't make it to work on time.

