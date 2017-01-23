What to take from Sean Spicer's first official press briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) takes questions during a daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

KUSA - Monday was the first full business day of Donald Trump's presidency. It was also Press Secretary Sean Spicer's first official day taking questions in the briefing room, two days after blasting the news media in a statement, upset at reporting on the size of Trump's inauguration day audience.

Spicer says media is too negative about Trump and his movement

Let's be clear that history doesn't judge presidents on crowd sizes and TV ratings. That stuff doesn't affect the average American's life. What can affect a lot of lives is how the White House communicates.

The conversation started when Spicer described Trump's inauguration by saying, "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period. Both in-person and around the globe."

That wording, especially the word "both," led many to believe the White House claimed both a record audience watching from home and a record crowd in person.

Spicer gave some clarification on what he meant at the Monday press conference:

You're not saying and you weren't saying on Saturday that it was the largest inaugural crowd in-person? - Reporter

I am not. I am saying it was the total largest audience. -Spicer

TV ratings were about 10 million viewers short of a record, but Spicer said more than that watched online. That's where it gets tricky to prove because unlike TV ratings there's no central tracking system for online viewers. But CNN, for instance, put out its online numbers, reporting almost 17 million live video "starts" on inauguration day.

The trouble is that number only counts people who watched only a single second of the video. There's not a clean apples-to-apples way to compare viewership from past years to today with more people watching on phones and tablets.

Aside from that hubbub, the press briefing seemed relatively normal and orderly on Monday. Spicer made it clear that Trump wasn't going to do everything he promised to do on day one. It'd be too much at once.

On his first full working day, Trump did sign three executive orders, enacting a federal hiring freeze, backing out of the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal, and freezing foreign aid money to groups that support abortion.

Spicer did say we can expect more soon.

