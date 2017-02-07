KUSA - Over the course of time it took to get from Betsy DeVos' nomination as the nation's education secretary to her confirmation on Tuesday morning - the words talkathon and filibuster have been tossed around quite a bit.
RELATED: Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary
Several media reports described an all-night talkathon Democrats pulled in opposition to DeVos, while others have reported Democrats were staging a filibuster to stop her confirmation.
So what's the difference between a talkathon and a filibuster?
To help explain, 9NEWS looked up the definitions for both and also reached out to Metropolitan State University of Denver's Department of Political Science.
The chair and professor of the department, Dr. Robert Hazan, provided these definitions:
Talkathon: a series of presentations (marathon-style), to emphatically voice objections to a proposed legislation, or as the case was recently, to ultimately prevent the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of the Department of Education.
Filibuster: a strategy of obstruction in parliamentary procedure that allows extension of a debate over a bill, whereby legislators may be able to prevent a vote on a proposed bill.
They line up with the definitions provided by several dictionaries that define a talkathon as a prolonged discussion or debate, or an unusually long speech or discussion.
Oxford Dictionaries was the only one that referenced the word being used in a political sense, as a debate artificially prolonged to prevent the progress of a bill.
The U.S. Senate website actually includes a definition for filibuster under its reference page.
It defines it as an "informal term for any attempt to block or delay Senate action on a bill or other matter by debating it at length, by offering numerous procedural motions, or by any other delaying or obstructive actions."
So was the 24 hour talkathon by the Democrats a filibuster?
Not really, because her confirmation vote happened - as scheduled - and Betsy DeVos has been confirmed as the U.S. Education Secretary.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs