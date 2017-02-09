What's up with these strange stop signs?

KUSA - Stop. Collaborate and Listen.

It's time to for a Nextplanation of stop signs, specifically some strange (Would you look at that alliteration?) ones around town.

A viewer on Twitter asked, "Hey Next. Why is there a stop sign to turn right on a dead end to a one way street?"

@nexton9news #heynext If we are talking about road things in CO explain. Why is there a stop sign to turn right on a dead end to a 1 way st? pic.twitter.com/BAtlIGuiFU — Postal La Résistance (@MountainDudeCO) February 8, 2017

We checked with Denver Public Works, which said they consider this an "L" shaped intersection at South Boston Street and East Mansfield Avenue, which is over near I-225 and Yosemite.

Yeah, there's a stop sign at that intersection with no other traffic. Seems like we're being a little overprotective, right?

Public Works says the stop sign is "a traffic calming measure," which is the traffic engineer's way of saying we drive too fast.

Public Works also says there's a pedestrian crosswalk there, so drivers should stop for pedestrians.

And then there's this stop sign in Greenwood Village, which, based on what we saw is apparently optional. People were rolling right through that thing.

It looks like a roundabout, right?

Nope.

The area, which is near Cherry Creek State Park at Peoria and Cherry Creek Drive, is officially a "traffic circle." A roundabout gets a yield sign.

Great minds think alike. That one's in our story tonight! https://t.co/5ngwk4OEtN — Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) February 9, 2017

"A roundabout is designed to efficiently move traffic through the intersection, whereas a traffic circle is designed to calm traffic or, actually, slow traffic as it's moving through that intersection," Jeremy Hanak with Greenwood Village Public Works said.

Coulda fooled us!

We've checked on a mailbox and parking meter, and now this. If you If you see something around town that doesn't make sense, let us know by emailing next@9news.com or #HeyNext.

