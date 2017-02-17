Why Buzzfeed's list of hottest news anchors is wrong about Kyle Clark

Not the fourth hottest news anchor in the world (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - We all like lists. They’re fun to read. But when Buzzfeed published the 50 Hottest News Anchors in the World list, we had to say something.



Our very own Kyle Clark came in at number four. Why? His dog makes him hot according to the list. Poor Porter, now teamed up on a list with his owner just because of his shelter dog status and his overbite.

My main man, Porter. Always the best boy. Adopt a #shelterdog. You'll be repaid 100x over in love. #summernights #shelterdogsrock #dogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop A post shared by Kyle Clark 9NEWS Denver (@kyleclark9news) on Jul 5, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

So, why do we think the list is wrong? Kyle has many other endearing qualities.

1. He gets and gives the best feedback of any anchor we know. Want to call him a #$%#%^? He’ll respond. Just be ready for what he might say. Ask any producer if they’ve received feedback from Mr. #4? Um. Never mind.

San Diego has a lot of great beer. And great people. And also you. There's also you. https://t.co/gS154MA2lW — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 11, 2017

2. He wears the most colorful clothes of any anchor we know. Orange pants? That’s a yes. He even had a twitter account dedicated to his pants.

Not the pants of the fourth hottest news anchor in the world (Photo: Kyle Clark)

Not the jackets of the fourth hottest news anchor in the world. (Photo: KUSA)

3. He hates cheese. What kind of a monster hates cheese? It makes no sense and he won't even listen to alternative arguments. If you sit near Kyle, do not have a grilled cheese for lunch. Just don’t do it.

4. He loves beer. Not in a “drink too much” way. This is more of a hobby, a collection, an area of expertise. He's more than happy to explain repeatedly how the weather in Germany made the hops spicier. We get it, Kyle.

Need some extra gas in the tank this morning because I'm taking over the @9newsdenver Instagram today. What could go wrong? Follow along at #FireKyleClark A post shared by Kyle Clark 9NEWS Denver (@kyleclark9news) on Aug 3, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

So there you have it, four reasons he should not be number four. We’re not saying he should be higher or lower- that would be wrong.

We’ll leave it to the random people out there to decide where he should fall, but we know one person who would give him the top slot.

I am going to print this out and mail it to my Grandma. #HeyNext #9News https://t.co/CpPIUrPKaU — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 17, 2017

