Why deputies didn't issue search warrant for Highlands Ranch student's car

Law enforcement didn't search a Highland Ranch's High School student's car when a drug dog detected an odor nearly two weeks ago.

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office report says football coach Mark Robinson had been notified that drug dogs were coming to the school on Aug. 24, and that Robinson moved a player's car off of school property and to the front of his house, on an adjacent street.

Robinson resigned shortly after. Deputies say the coach told them he moved the car to put gas in it, but he never returned the car to the school. The student told deputies he had left his car at home that day, but didn't know where he lives.

All that, and the drug dog's behavior, wasn't enough for deputies to search the vehicle.

"Just the fact that he moved a car does not make it a crime," Sergeant Lori Bronner, with the sheriff's office. "If he just moved a car for a reason that was totally legit, it's not a crime."

Deputies tell Next they did not pursue a search warrant because they were able to confirm that Coach Robinson's claim about taking a student's car for gas had been true at least once in the past.

Police are not sure what exactly the dog hit on during the search - just sure that it hit on something that it's trained to detect. It's also unclear if there was something actually present within the vehicle, or if residue had rubbed off from someone's clothes onto the car.

