Why do we want to escape awkward stares at red lights?

A red traffic light. (Photo: Sarah Anderson)

KUSA - Ever stopped at a red light, caught the eye of someone standing on a corner and felt so uncomfortable you sped through once the light was green?

9NEWS psychologist Dr. Max said this awkward moment and people’s drastic desire to escape from it to it has been observed and studied by researchers.

“It’s been scientifically proven we are freaking these people out right now,” Dr. Max said as he and Steve Staeger stared at people stopped by the traffic light near the 9NEWS station, all in the name of science of course.

And just why do we get this feeling?

Part of it may be that though driving your car is a public act, the car itself can still feel a very private place. It’s just you, maybe a couple of friends and family, in a familiar, enclosed space.

“It’s weird,” Dr. Max said. “It feels uncomfortable and awkward, and you just want to escape that as quickly as you possibly can.”

PREVIOUSLY WITH DR. MAX

Why do we enjoy pictures of hail damage?

The idea to brainstorm for new ideas could be a bad idea

Why does good music give you the chills?

Can you get through this video of yawning?

Science says watching sad movies increases your pain threshold

What does your walk say about you?

Can a messy person ever stop being messy?

How not to be a jerk at your family's holiday dinner

Cats and science: Comparing cats to slot machines

Men with beards are more attractive

Pokemon Go shuts down part of your brain

© 2017 KUSA-TV