Why does good music give you the chills?

KUSA - Dr. Max Wachtel, the resident psychologist here at 9NEWS, is a friend of Next. We have a lot of issues...

Anyway, he loves to answer your questions, alongside our Steve Staeger, and Connie Shadley sent us an interesting one: "What causes a person to get the chills when you hear something special?"

She said it happens to her with Christmas music, or the national anthem.

"It depends on the song, first of all. It's got to be something that really moves you," Dr. Max said.

"Our emotions, they're in our head, but they're strongly tied to the rest of our body. It's something called the sympathetic nervous system."

A song could give you the chills, you could get the goose bumps, or maybe your heart starts beating faster, if it has emotional meaning for you -- good or bad. This doesn't just apply to songs, either. You may get this feeling with a movie or book.

Some more insight from Dr. Max:

