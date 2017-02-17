Why is there special ‘Trump' earthquake data?

(Screenshot)

KUSA - We got an email from a viewer named Julia, who wondered if she stumbled onto a seismic scandal involving the Trump administration.

We mean “seismic” literally, because what she showed us involves federal scientific data on earthquakes.

Julia’s boss searches the USGS website for earthquake data and noticed something interesting. Under the advanced options is an option to search different “product type” categories. If you scroll down to the letter “T,” you’ll notice several types of data that all begin with “Trump.”

“I am wondering why these have been added to the site. Are these more 'alternative facts?'” Julia asked us in an email. “Doing a search for an earthquake should produce a scientific and not a political answer.”

It just so happens the USGS has its earthquake monitoring center in Golden, Colorado. So we called them up to ask about this.

And, let’s just say… it’s not exactly a scandal.

“There is nothing political about this,” USGS seismologist Paul Earle told us on the phone. “We've used this system for about 10 years."

It turns out that just like you can “trump” someone’s hand in some card games, seismologists have a system to “trump” data from different sources on earthquakes.

For instance, a USGS site in Northern California might be the “authoritative” source for data on a Western earthquake, but after talking it over the seismologists might decide that the site a bit further away in Colorado actually picked up better data.

The scientists can decide to “trump” the California data, which would otherwise be the automatic source of that information.

Earle passed on a little more info on what it means to “trump” in his world, so you can check it out for yourself:

The term originated in the 1990's or before and it is defined in a data format that is used to share earthquake hypocenter and magnitude information. The format is described here.

From that document:

TR - Trump Record

The TR format allows a network operator to declare that the event with this event ID has priority over (or "trumps") any other event which might be considered a duplicate, even if the latter would otherwise be authoritative. This is used when, for example, an automatic, authoritative event is submitted by one network but another network has a reviewed solution that is better.

The only connection all of this has to President Trump is that his last name is also a verb used in card games—and apparently, seismology. Who knew!?



