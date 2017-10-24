Why the Denver City Council president posted a racist email he received on social media

Screenshot of email to Albus Brooks

DENVER - As we often do on Next with Kyle Clark, we'll be sharing an In Your Own Words piece Tuesday night, featuring Denver City Council President Albus Brooks. Here is some of what he said:

Denver City Council President Albus Brooks didn’t respond to an email he received on Monday, but he did share it online.

The message reads:

“Why is the entire continent of Africa failed? Why does your kind fail with regularity? No inventions, lazy, dumb, etc. What was your ACT score? 12? Why is all the pandering to blacks and never Asians? IQ. Blacks at the bottom, then Mexicans. The lowest forms. Google it!”

Brooks says he gets emails like this more than once a month. Sometimes the names are fake. Sometimes the facts are inaccurate.

“For the first time, I just said, ‘Ya know what? I decided I’m going to let folks know what we’re kind of going through and some of the emails that we get.’ So I decided to post it. And I’m glad that I did, because some of the responses, because of the post, was shock. And then there were other folks who were shocked that people were shocked," he said.

People responded to Brooks' post with:

"Wow - Thank you for sharing this. Embarrassed to say this is astonishing to me, though I know for certain it shouldn't be. It helps to *know* this." - Terrell Curtis

"I would not have believed it if you hadn't shown us. OMG I cannot believe such idiots exist in our day and age. So sorry for you Albus (and anyone else who is bullied like this). Thanks for sharing." - Diane Dunn

"This is so sickening. I am glad you're bringing it to the public for awareness..." Danika Shockley

"I wonder if they were sitting at a stop sign when they were looking and wondering about no black inventions," Brooks said, referencing Garrett Morgan, who patented an early version of a stoplight.

Brooks didn’t send a response to the email because he decided it made more sense to expose it, saying this one message speaks to a bigger issue of racism.

Albus Brooks

“I have constituents every day experiencing this racism,” Brooks said. “I have a policy that I don’t really respond unless there are some factual substantive issues that I should respond to. When it’s personal attacks, when it’s unwarranted attacks, there’s no need for a response to that.”

Brooks says continuing the conversation about race and equality, and getting everyone in Denver involved in the discussion, is the way to connect diverse communities.

“I believe that we should be coming together… we need to come in and have a conversation about where do we see it? Why do we stay silent? Why do we stay isolated? Why don’t we bring this out into the open? Why don’t we shine lights on dark corners in our city, and in our state and country?”

"At the end of the day, love is going to beat hate. And I'm going to be about love, but I'm also going to be about calling things out for what it is."

