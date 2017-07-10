KUSA
Why you should care Colorado nabbed an outdoor retailer convention you can't attend

Outdoor Retailer Trade Show's decision to escape from Utah because of the stance of some politicians there on public lands - is expected to bring a broader benefit to Colorado

Marshall Zelinger, KUSA 9:43 PM. MDT July 10, 2017

KUSA - Perhaps you heard the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show is coming to Colorado and figured you'd go. You can't. It's not open to the public.

But the show's decision to escape from Utah, because of the stance of some politicians there on public lands, is expected to bring a broader benefit to Colorado. Next's Marshall Zelinger sat down with Luis Benitez, who leads Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (don't worry; we hadn't heard of it either).

