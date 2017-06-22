Would you share an embarrassing story online for a T-shirt? RTD hopes so

Regional Transportation District wants to give out free T-shirts each week for people who learned safety the hard way.
So listen up Jimmys.
If you accidentally ate a bagel on the E train or rushed onto a bus barefoot one morning and learned a valuable lesson, write about it. It's part of RTD's "Dumb Ways to Die" campaign.
You might just win a T-shirt for your Jimmy-like tendencies.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Write the story in 40 words or less
- Tag @rideRTD and hashtag #safetyfirst on your Twitter or Instagram posts
For more information on how to enter the contest, visit this site
