Would you share an embarrassing story online for a T-shirt? RTD hopes so

Jane Mo , KUSA 4:01 PM. MDT June 22, 2017

Regional Transportation District wants to give out free T-shirts each week for people who learned safety the hard way.

So listen up Jimmys.

If you accidentally ate a bagel on the E train or rushed onto a bus barefoot one morning and learned a valuable lesson, write about it. It's part of RTD's "Dumb Ways to Die" campaign.

You might just win a T-shirt for your Jimmy-like tendencies.

Here’s what you need to do:

  • Be 18 years of age or older
  • Write the story in 40 words or less
  • Tag @rideRTD and hashtag #safetyfirst on your Twitter or Instagram posts

